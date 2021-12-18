FAITH: Building a solid family foundation

A good man leaves an inheritance to his children’s children. In order to leave something, he has to build something.

As it pertains to the family, something will be built, and something will be left. The paramount question is what?

For today’s male and man, we are what we are because of what we were left to build with. Some may say they weren’t left anything and some may say they were left everything.

What do we do with what has been handed down to us?

The truth is that every male has been left something.

What do we do with it? If we don’t know our purpose, we will spend our lives laying a foundation of passion.

Laying a foundation of strong and barely controllable emotion is only as stable as the emotions we carry. If we are having strong feelings our foundations will be strong, if we are having weak feelings, we will have weak foundations.

Laying a foundation based on the reason for which we are created or for which we exist will remain strong no matter how we may feel.

Too many of our families are being built on passion and not purpose.

We need to come to know and embrace the truth as to what the purpose of a male and man are.

There is a major difference.

A great place to start would be to embrace and understand the difference between a job and a career.

A job is simply a paid position of casual or occasional work. A career is an occupation undertaken for a significant period of a person’s life with opportunities for progress.

Being a male is a job, being a man is a career.

To help heal the generational culture we need to teach and encourage our young males to pursue a career and not just to get a job. We’re missing the mark as it pertains to raising our children.

Being a healthy father requires the mindset of having a career. We also have to stop accepting males calling themselves men when all they have is a job mindset.

Having a career mental model is about obtaining something, a job mindset is just about doing anything.

A good man leaves an inheritance. Fathers, are we leaving a job mindset or a career mental model? The proof will be revealed in our legacy.

