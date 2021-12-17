White Christmas 2021

Published 1:38 pm Friday, December 17, 2021

By Dawn Burleigh

Employees of the Chevron Phillips Orange plant wrapped up another successful White Christmas campaign.  In continuing the tradition of helping those less fortunate in our area, the Orange Plant adopted 36 children through Orange Christian Services.  Through employees’ generous donations, as well as contributions from CPChem and Zachry, they were able to fulfill all the wish lists and provide food baskets for 15 families to have a wonderful Christmas dinner.

