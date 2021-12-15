Holiday Closures

In observance of the Christmas holiday, the City of Orange will be closed Thursday, December 23, and Friday, December 24. Much like Santa, the City of Orange Police and Fire Departments will be working to see who is being naughty or nice. The City of Orange will reopen for business Monday, December 27.

For the New Year’s holiday, the City of Orange will be closed on Friday, December 31. The City of Orange Police and Fire Departments will be on duty. City of Orange will reopen for business on Monday, January 3.

There will be no interruption in Waste Management collection services.

The City of Orange wishes you and your family Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and Happy New Year.