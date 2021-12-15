Community Calendar 12.16-12.17.21

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Dec. 16

NAACP Monthly General Meeting

NAACP Orange Branch Members are invited to the NAACP Monthly General Meeting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2021. Members can join on-line or via phone. The Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88385054952. The dial-in information is (346) 248-7799, Meeting ID 883 8505 4952#

Dec. 17

BBQ Chicken, Ribs, Pork Steak or Fish Fundraiser Dinners

A BBQ, Ribs or Fish Fundraiser will be held from 9 a.m. until sold out, on Friday, December 17 at 110 Amaryllis Ave. in Orange. Pick your entrée, leg quarter and link or three pieces fried or baked catfish, ribs, pork steaks or chicken. Sides are dirty rice, green beans, potato salad, bread, cake and a drink. Dinners are $10 each. Bake fish is an option if ordered by 9 a.m. Friday. For more information or to preorder, contact Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.