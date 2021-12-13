Orange County marriage licenses issued 12.6-12.10.21
Published 7:57 am Monday, December 13, 2021
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of December 6 – December 10, 2021:
Raymond Cooper and Kelly Welch
Kenneth Lavergne and Juanita Gonzalez-Oyervides
Amanda Gilland and Randi Counts
Terry Knight and Hannah Hebert
Kenneth Manuel and Katherina Williams
Colby McClelland-Judice and Chelsea Rash
Harold Quebodeaux and Rose Anne Rosa Dela
Preston Ratley and Brenda Campbell
Steven Teran and Tiffani Whitney
Edward Harvey and Sasha Delassus