Orange County marriage licenses issued 12.6-12.10.21

Published 7:57 am Monday, December 13, 2021

By Dawn Burleigh

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of December 6 – December 10, 2021:

Raymond Cooper and Kelly Welch

Kenneth Lavergne and Juanita Gonzalez-Oyervides

Amanda Gilland and Randi Counts

Terry Knight and Hannah Hebert

Kenneth Manuel and Katherina Williams

Colby McClelland-Judice and Chelsea Rash

Harold Quebodeaux and Rose Anne Rosa Dela

Preston Ratley and Brenda Campbell

Steven Teran and Tiffani Whitney

Edward Harvey and Sasha Delassus

 

 

