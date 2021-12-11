Your Last-Minute Survival Shopping Guide

(StatePoint) Did you realize your friend’s birthday is tomorrow? Forgot someone on your holiday shopping list? Delayed getting a gift because you had no clue what to buy? When it comes to last-minute shopping, it can be stressful to find that perfect gift in such a time crunch. Here are a few shopping tips to save you from showing up empty-handed.

Skip The Line and Shop Online. The internet can be your best friend. When it’s as easy as a click of a button, why not eliminate time spent driving to stores and aimlessly wandering down aisles when you aren’t positive on what you’re seeking? Instead, head online and look at your loved ones’ favorite places to shop for curbside pick-up or quick delivery options. This helps narrow down your decision making and cuts out the overwhelming nature of in-person shopping during the busiest season of the year.

Make It Personal. Nothing says “I care” more than adding a personalized touch to a present. In fact, you can combine personal with the gift receiver’s favorite celebrities or fun characters to create the ultimate celebratory message. If you’ve forgotten someone on your gift list during holiday shopping, surprise them with a SmashUp from American Greetings. There’s even a personalized SmashUp from Santa! You can personalize his greeting with the person’s name, location and whether they’re on the naughty or nice list and why. A bonus is you can add an e-gift card to your SmashUp; making it a stress-free holiday gift that they’ll remember forever.

Gifts That Keep on Giving. Gift of the month club memberships are gifts that keep on giving. Whether it’s food like fruit or cheese, or boozy gifts like wine and whiskey, there’s sure to be a subscription that will excite most anyone in your life. In fact, there’s even a sock of the month club, if you have someone who needs a footwear refresh.

Plan a Future Outing to Celebrate. While a physical gift is exciting to open, sometimes quality time is the way to go! Ask yourself what your recipient has always wanted to do or where you both have always talked about going. Then use that to plan an entertaining day or night to celebrate together soon.

These days we’re all rushed, but thankfully there’s plenty of quick and thoughtful gift ideas for last-minute gifting that will leave a lasting impression.