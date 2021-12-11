PHOTO GALLERY: WOS unveils Cosmetology Lab

By Dawn Burleigh

West Orange – Stark High School opened the campus on Thursday night to give parents and students the opportunity to tour the career center. During the event, the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce, with the school, held a Ribbon Cutting for the state-of-the-art Cosmetology Lab at the Career Center.

The lab opened as soon as it passed inspection on November 5, 2021 according to instructor Kerri Kelly.

“We have 22 students currently enrolled,” Kelly said. “We did a survey at the middle school and there are several students interested in signing up for it.”

Kelly said students are “super excited” about the program.

“It provides them with knowledge and the opportunity to have their license and start a career when they graduate,” Kelly said.

Destiny Knox, 17, has always had an interest in Cosmetology.

“I have been playing with make-up since I was younger, well all my life,” Knox said. “

She added she immediately wanted to enroll in the course when she heard it was available.

“I will be able to enter the workforce upon graduating High School and not have to go for more schooling and spending $30,000 my family may not have to spend.”

She added the program also provides a way for her to become more self-sufficient and grow in her independence.

“Plus I get to do something I love,” Knox said.

DaAliyah Quinn, 18, was also excited about being a part of the program.

“I am still going to go to college,” Quinn said. “The goal is to work in cosmetology while going to school to become a nurse.”

The cosmetology program is one of the most extensive in the area, according to a flyer at the event. Students will learn haircutting, hair coloring, waxing, facials, eyelash extensions, and various other skills.

Students will also be involved in SkillsUSA. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. It helps each student excel. A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service (including health) occupations.

Once they are seniors, and have reached the hours required by TDLR, they will take the written portion of the exam before taking the practical portion of the test. After passing both sections, they will receive their license.

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) provides oversight for a broad range of occupations, businesses, facilities, and equipment.

Chapter 51 of the Texas Occupations Code establishes TDLR’s responsibilities. The Texas Commission of Licensing and Regulation is TDLR’s governing board and policymaking body. The Governor, with the consent of the Texas Senate, appoints the Commission’s seven public members to staggered six-year terms. The commissioners honor and respect the trust placed in them by the Governor and their fellow Texans, and they ensure that their decisions and actions are fair and transparent. By law, commission members cannot engage in any of the occupations or businesses that TDLR regulates.