Community Calendar 12.9-12.12.21

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Dec. 9

Toilet Paper Tea

Southeast Texas Hospice Toilet Paper Tea will be held Thursday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 912 W. Cherry Ave. in Orange. Help stock the shelves with items such as Dominion Forms gift cards, large plastic garbage bags, paper towels, Ziploc bags, toilet paper, Orange Stationer gift cards, Lysol wipes, hand sanitizer, light bulbs, dishwasher soap, cleaning supplies, and monetary donation. For more info call (409) 886-0622. Refreshments will be served.

Dec. 11

Carolin’ in the City

Orange Community Players is hosting the inaugural Carolin’ in the City event from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the theatre grounds located at 3330 Bowling Lane in Orange. Orange Community Players will perform Christmas Carols. Hot chocolate and popcorn will be available on site. Sausage and hot dogs will be served by Holy Smoke.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be onsite for photos for children of all ages.

Walk with Santa Christmas Food Drive

MASA Center presents its inaugural Walk with Santa Christmas Food Drive at 11 a.m. on December 11 at the MASA Center located across from the Deweyville Post Office. The walk will begin and end at the MASA Center and is the same route as the Homecoming Parade. There will be a lowboy for individuals who cannot make the walk or get tired along the way. There will be refreshments after the walk. Everyone is encouraged to bring their cameras or hones to take pictures with Santa. Entry fee is six can goods per adult, four can goods for children ages 4-12. Free for Newborns to three years of age.

Pinehurst Holiday Market

Pinehurst Holiday Market Dec. 11 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. at 2300 41st Street in Pinehurst. Nutmeg the “unicorn” will be available for photos with kids and families. There will also be vendors from around the region with food trucks, crafts, holiday shopping vendors and activities for the family.

Dec. 12

Santa at the Depot

Come take your picture with Santa inside the depot and see our Christmas Train running above the windows near the ceiling from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 12 at Orange Train Depot Museum located at 1210 W Green Ave. in Orange. You may take pictures with your own camera or phone camera. Don’t forget you will get a candy cane from Santa!