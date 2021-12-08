Community Briefs 12.8.21

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

USW Holiday Toy Drive

Chante Tebo with USW Union is hosting a Holiday Toy Drive through December 20, 2021. Donations can be dropped off at USW Union Hall at 2490 S. 11th Street in Beaumont or call Chante Tebo for pick up at 409-499-4882

Walk with Santa Christmas Food Drive

MASA Center presents its inaugural Walk with Santa Christmas Food Drive at 11 a.m. on December 11 at the MASA Center located across from the Deweyville Post Office. The walk will begin and end at the MASA Center and is the same route as the Homecoming Parade. There will be a lowboy for individuals who cannot make the walk or get tired along the way. There will be refreshments after the walk. Everyone is encouraged to bring their cameras or hones to take pictures with Santa. Entry fee is six can goods per adult, four can goods for children ages 4-12. Free for Newborns to three years of age.

Christmas Strolls & Community Food Drive

Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center Christmas Strolls will usher in the Christmas season with colorful displays throughout the garden during the evenings of December 8-11, 15-18, 21-22, 2021, from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. each night. Admission is FREE, no timed ticket required!

As we do each Christmas season during our evening Christmas Strolls, we encourage visitors to donate non-perishable food items to Orange Christian Services in support of those in greatest need throughout our community. Can’t join us for Christmas Strolls? No worries! We are accepting donations Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22nd.

Our Christmas Strolls are a great way to celebrate the Christmas season with family and friends. Come out and see our beautiful Christmas trees created by talented members of the community.

A Holly Jolly Christmas Experience

“A Holly Jolly Christmas Experience” is set for Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. at First Baptist – Orange located at 7637 MLK, Jr. Dr. in Orange. The cost is $10 for adults (7th Grade and up) and $5 for children (4 years thru 6th Grade). What you will enjoy with Jared and Maegan is well-worth the ticket. But the night is just getting started. Following the amazing time inside, we will then move outside to a night of Christmas activities including delicious Hot Chocolate, S’mores, Christmas movies on the giant outdoor screen and lots more. You can decorate Christmas ornaments and enjoy a Live Nativity Scene all while hearing your favorite songs sung by Christmas Carolers.

Tickets are on sale now at fbco.org and at the church Mon-Thurs 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. -Noon.

Hospice Volunteers Needed

Southeast Texas Hospice is currently recruiting for new volunteers. Be part of making a difference for someone when they need it most. We need volunteers for companionship visits with our hospice patients and volunteers for crafts and office work.

Call the office (409)886-0622 or send a DM on Facebook for more questions or if you’re ready to get your training started.

Volunteers Needed

Friends of the Orange Train Depot is looking for volunteers. For more information, visit www.orangetxdepot.org or contact Office Manager Rose Simar at 409-330-1576

Mother’s Day Out Program

Registration for the North Orange Baptist Church Mother’s Day Out program is open! Fall registration has begun for preschool program at North Orange Baptist Church, 4775 N. 16th Street in Orange. Classes are Tuesday and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information or to enroll, contact Jan Manshack at 409-920-0149. Class sizes are limited so register as soon as possible.

The West as Home

Is Home where the heart is? The Stark Museum of Art explores the meaning of home in this exhibition “The West as Home,” which is on view through January 22, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday- Friday. Over 100 works of art and two videos present different aspects of the concept of home through the eyes of artists of the West. Sections on land, shelter, interior space, and family address how artists interpret their ideas of home. Reflecting on what the concept has meant for others can help us to define what home means to us today.

The. W.H. Stark House as Home

The W.H. Stark House as Home,” a companion exhibition to “The West as Home,” offers a peek into the past through belongings from William and Miriam Stark’s home and life together in Orange, Texas. The exhibit runs through January 22, 2022 and tours are available 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. As a living home everyday objects mixed with the latest technical gadgets and priceless antiques. The cases feature practical, sentimental, and sometimes curious items used by the Stark family and the staff over the 40 years William and Miriam lived in the Green Avenue home. Visitors are encouraged to consider what things in their homes make them a unique and dynamic place.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.