FAITH: The only one who is worthy

“Then I saw in the right hand of him who was seated on the throne a scroll written within and on the back, sealed with seven seals. And I saw a mighty angel proclaiming with a loud voice, “Who is worthy to open the scroll and break its seals?” And no one in heaven or on earth or under the earth was able to open the scroll or to look into it, and I began to weep loudly because no one was found worthy to open the scroll or to look into it. And one of the elders said to me, “Weep no more; behold, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the Root of David, has conquered, so that he can open the scroll and its seven seals.””

“And between the throne and the four living creatures and among the elders I saw a Lamb standing, as though it had been slain, with seven horns and with seven eyes, which are the seven spirits of God sent out into all the earth. And he went and took the scroll from the right hand of him who was seated on the throne. And when he had taken the scroll, the four living creatures and the twenty-four elders fell down before the Lamb, each holding a harp, and golden bowls full of incense, which are the prayers of the saints. And they sang a new song, saying,

“Worthy are you to take the scroll and to open its seals, for you were slain, and by your blood you ransomed people for God from every tribe and language and people and nation, and you have made them a kingdom and priests to our God, and they shall reign on the earth.””

“Then I looked, and I heard around the throne and the living creatures and the elders the voice of many angels, numbering myriads of myriads and thousands of thousands, saying with a loud voice,

“Worthy is the Lamb who was slain, to receive power and wealth and wisdom and might and honor and glory and blessing!”

And I heard every creature in heaven and on earth and under the earth and in the sea, and all that is in them, saying,

“To him who sits on the throne and to the Lamb be blessing and honor and glory and might forever and ever!”

And the four living creatures said, “Amen!” and the elders fell down and worshiped.”

Revelation 5: 1-14

There is so much to unpack in this passage, I could write multiple articles and sermons on the rich truth proclaimed here. What a picture of honor, glory, worship, and praise! Who is worthy is a question both daunting and convicting. What we find in this chapter and in life today, is Jesus truly is the only one who is worthy.

I cannot wait for the day when we get the chance to see the Lion of Judah! What literally loves me with emotion beyond explanation is the view of seeing the LAMB, looking as if it had been slain. This my friends is the picture of our savior, the Savior of the World, the Victor of the World!

This description of worship is what I believe will be the worship we all participate in for at least 10,000 years. Worthy is the Lamb who was slain. As much as I feel emotions in worship, these emotions are not comparable to the peace which will exist in the full presence of Lion and the Lamb, Jesus! Peace is something we try for here on earth, but our peace is only a feeble attempt. We can know peace today, but a day is coming when we will have full access to eternal peace!

“Now I watched when the Lamb opened one of the seven seals, and I heard one of the four living creatures say with a voice like thunder, “Come!” And I looked, and behold, a white horse! And its rider had a bow, and a crown was given to him, and he came out conquering, and to conquer. When he opened the second seal, I heard the second living creature say, “Come!” And out came another horse, bright red. Its rider was permitted to take peace from the earth, so that people should slay one another, and he was given a great sword.”

Revelation 6:1-4 ESV

Before we experience eternal peace, there will be a complete lack of peace! The Lord will allow the world to be completely absent of peace and everyone will become murderers of each other. I hope, pray, and believe followers of the way of Jesus Christ will not be present when this takes place on earth. I guarantee you will not want to be on earth for this period of time.

We all must be ready, we all must get ready! What is holding you back? Don’t wait until it is too late! Engage the peace of the Lion and the Lamb today!

You are Valued and Loved, Pastor B

Rev. Brad McKenzie is Lead Pastor at Orange First Church of the Nazarene, 3810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Orange.