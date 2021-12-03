Orange County marriage licenses issued 11.29- 12.3.21

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of November 29 – December 3, 2021:

Coby F. Farnie and Shae M. Smith

Zachary R. Thibodeaux and Brianna M. Holden

James C. Newman and Kaylyn C. Martinez

Crispin Ortega and Cristina M. Sanchez

Paul W. Hargrave and Breanna S. Broussard

Lesley L. Schartz and Breyanna M. Nicho

Jesse V. Borland and Shanric A. Brown

Robert S. Griffin, Jr and Maria S. King

Raymond J. Cochran and Shaunastie M. Henderson

Patrick A. Gross and Melissa K. Sheppard

Horace M. Lassien and Ternia L. Bourgeois

Raymond B. England Jr. and Holly E. Peterson