Orange County marriage licenses issued 11.29- 12.3.21
Published 5:26 pm Friday, December 3, 2021
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of November 29 – December 3, 2021:
Coby F. Farnie and Shae M. Smith
Zachary R. Thibodeaux and Brianna M. Holden
James C. Newman and Kaylyn C. Martinez
Crispin Ortega and Cristina M. Sanchez
Paul W. Hargrave and Breanna S. Broussard
Lesley L. Schartz and Breyanna M. Nicho
Jesse V. Borland and Shanric A. Brown
Robert S. Griffin, Jr and Maria S. King
Raymond J. Cochran and Shaunastie M. Henderson
Patrick A. Gross and Melissa K. Sheppard
Horace M. Lassien and Ternia L. Bourgeois
Raymond B. England Jr. and Holly E. Peterson