Community Calendar 12.4-12.9.21

Dec. 4

Breakfast with Santa

Kiwanis Club of Orange, TX presents Breakfast with Santa from 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Spanky’s Bar & Grill. Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased online at facebook.com/orangetxkiwanis

Christmas Toy Drive

Toys For Tots with Mayor Larry Spears is hosting a Christmas Toy Drive from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Riverfront Pavilion located at 601 West Division in Orange. Please bring a new and unwrapped toy for the less fortunate children in our community. Because every child deserves a little Christmas.

Beary Merry Market 2021

The LCM Education Foundation presents the Beary Merry Christmas Market. Please join us on Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at LCM High School for lots of holiday fun. There will be shopping, entertainment, and holiday photo opportunities.

Outdoor Christmas Carols

Outdoor Christmas Carols will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 4 at 303 8th Street Orange, Texas. Bring your hot chocolate and eggnog as we enjoy Christmas celebration. For more information, call Doris Ceaser 337-912-5235

Christmas Light Parade

Bridge City Chamber of Commerce Christmas Light Parade is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, from West Roundbunch Road at 1st Baptist church to Bridge City Intermediate. Entry fee is one new unwrapped toy per person participating in the parade to be distributed to needy children by the Bridge City/Orangefield Ministerial Alliance.

Dec. 9

Toilet Paper Tea

Southeast Texas Hospice Toilet Paper Tea will be held Thursday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 912 W. Cherry Ave. in Orange. Help stock the shelves with items such as Dominion Forms gift cards, large plastic garbage bags, paper towels, Ziploc bags, toilet paper, Orange Stationer gift cards, Lysol wipes, hand sanitizer, light bulbs, dishwasher soap, cleaning supplies, and monetary donation. For more info call (409) 886-0622. Refreshments will be served.