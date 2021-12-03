Community Briefs 12.4.21

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Walk with Santa Christmas Food Drive

MASA Center presents its inaugural Walk with Santa Christmas Food Drive at 11 a.m. on December 11 at the MASA Center located across from the Deweyville Post Office. The walk will begin and end at the MASA Center and is the same route as the Homecoming Parade. There will be a lowboy for individuals who cannot make the walk or get tired along the way. There will be refreshments after the walk. Everyone is encouraged to bring their cameras or hones to take pictures with Santa. Entry fee is six can goods per adult, four can goods for children ages 4-12. Free for Newborns to three years of age.

Christmas Strolls & Community Food Drive

Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center Christmas Strolls will usher in the Christmas season with colorful displays throughout the garden during the evenings of December 8-11, 15-18, 21-22, 2021, from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. each night. Admission is FREE, no timed ticket required!

As we do each Christmas season during our evening Christmas Strolls, we encourage visitors to donate non-perishable food items to Orange Christian Services in support of those in greatest need throughout our community. Can’t join us for Christmas Strolls? No worries! We are accepting donations Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22nd.

Our Christmas Strolls are a great way to celebrate the Christmas season with family and friends. Come out and see our beautiful Christmas trees created by talented members of the community.

Gingerbread House Fun

Friends of the Orange Public Library is hosting a Gingerbread House Contest at the Orange Public Library from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Registration is a $20 donation, to cover the cost of materials, to the Friends of the Orange Public Library, per group, payable at the time of reservation. Each group may have a maximum of four members. Participants must be between 5 and 14 years of age. An adult must be present. Each group will receive all materials to make approximately one six-inch square gingerbread house. Reservations are limited to 12 groups. Gingerbread houses will remain at the library for judging by patrons through Dec. 11. Prizes will be awarded for most creative, most festive and overall favorite. For more information, call Orange Public Library at 409-883-1086.

Christmas at the Orange Depot

Mingle and Jingle at Christmas at the Orange Depot is 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. Christmas Carols will be sung by The Orange Community Players. Tickets are $25 donation. There will be door prizes. The tickets will go fast and seating is limited. Please call 330-1576.

Christmas for Seniors

Stars of Gate City #57 is seeking donations to help make Christmas a little brighter for residents in a nursing home during the holidays. The group is in need of socks, nightgowns and pajamas. The items will be gifted to 60 women and 25 men residing in a local nursing home. All size nightgowns and/or pajamas appreciated. To make a donation, please drop off at The Orange Leader at 1008 Green Ave. in Orange. Deadline is Dec. 6, 2021.

A Holly Jolly Christmas Experience

“A Holly Jolly Christmas Experience” is set for Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. at First Baptist – Orange located at 7637 MLK, Jr. Dr. in Orange. The cost is $10 for adults (7th Grade and up) and $5 for children (4 years thru 6th Grade). What you will enjoy with Jared and Maegan is well-worth the ticket. But the night is just getting started. Following the amazing time inside, we will then move outside to a night of Christmas activities including delicious Hot Chocolate, S’mores, Christmas movies on the giant outdoor screen and lots more. You can decorate Christmas ornaments and enjoy a Live Nativity Scene all while hearing your favorite songs sung by Christmas Carolers.

Tickets are on sale now at fbco.org and at the church Mon-Thurs 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. -Noon.

Hospice Volunteers Needed

Southeast Texas Hospice is currently recruiting for new volunteers. Be part of making a difference for someone when they need it most. We need volunteers for companionship visits with our hospice patients and volunteers for crafts and office work.

Call the office (409)886-0622 or send a DM on Facebook for more questions or if you’re ready to get your training started.