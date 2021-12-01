OrangeYouBold: Ornaments anyone?

Hello beautiful people. December is officially here, and we can talk about Christmas without any judgment. The turkeys have passed the torch and we can use it to light the trees. Dust off those decorations and spread a little Christmas cheer.

My husband would probably say I have one tree too many and I would gladly debate him that there is no such thing as too many trees. I managed to only use two small, flocked trees that stand about four feet tall and one skinny tree the last two years. My heart is overjoyed to bring out my main girl. She is tall, round, and full of life.

Honestly, I did not realize how much I missed her. She is decked with new true white lights that have 16 functions that can set any mood.

The big question was to decide what to dress her with. I always have you wonderful readers in mind and decided to use the ornaments I purchased at the Dollar tree a couple of years ago.

Finding a way to use an item in an unusual way is a favorite past time of mine.

Tonight, an opportunity presented itself and I decided to go with it. The ornaments I purchased at the Dollar Tree in the past were made with buffalo plaid. I picked up lights and strolled down the Christmas aisle and came across a sign that you hang on a door that said Merry Christmas.

The colors were perfect for the ornaments.

I found a gift card holder that matched the ornaments I had, and I knew exactly what to do with them. I knew I could make an ornament with the gift card holder by simply adding an ornament hook to the back side.

The holder is light weight so a piece of scotch tape will work perfectly to turn it into an ornament. Can you place a gift card inside? Absolutely you can. You can use it for a scavenger hunt or a unique place to store gifts for family and friends.

We have explored two items you can repurpose for Christmas tree décor. Turn that sign you love into a giant ornament or that cool gift card holder into an ornament quick and easy. This is the time of the year to be bold with your choices and create your own Christmas magic.

OrangeYouBold…yes I am. Don’t forget to email me your creations. You just might see them in the paper. Send all emails to orangeyoubold@gmail.com