Community Calendar 12.2-12.9.21

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Dec. 2

12th Annual Can/Food Drive

Granger Chevrolet and KOGT Radio are teaming up for the 12th Annual Food Drive from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 at Granger Chevrolet at 2611 MacArthur Drive in Orange. This is to help restock The Salvation Army and Orange Christian Services food supply. For more information, call Granger Chevrolet at 409-988-0000 or KOGT at 409-886-5648

Toy Coffee

The Service League of Orange will host the 65th Toy Coffee at 703 8th Street in Orange from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Admission is a new unwrapped toy or a cash donation. All donations are given to The Salvation Army of Orange County Texas.

Lunch & Look @ Home

Join the Stark Museum of Art from your home as we toast the holiday season during Lunch & Look @ Home: Charlie Russell’s Holiday Greetings on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from Noon – 1:00 p.m. In this one-hour program, Curator Sarah E. Boehme will discuss the Christmas and New Year’s cards and letters that Charles Marion Russell sent to friends and family. The program is free to the public and attendees must register in advance. Registration will close on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. The program will be facilitated live through Zoom at the Stark Museum of Art. Participants are encouraged to download Zoom prior to the event. A recording of the program will be made available at a later date at starkmuseum.org and the museum’s YouTube channel.

Dec. 3

Christmas in the Park

A ‘Reverse Santa’ will be held at Christmas in the Park from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at 150 Parkside Drive in Bridge City. Santa will be making a stop to take photos with children of all ages. Santa is asking each child bring a new unwrapped toy that he can give to another family in need. Ion exchange for the toy, Santa will take photos and requests for gifts.

Dec. 4

Outdoor Christmas Carols

Outdoor Christmas Carols will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 4 at 303 8th Street Orange, Texas. Bring your hot chocolate and eggnog as we enjoy Christmas celebration. For more information, call Doris Ceaser 337-912-5235

Christmas Light Parade

Bridge City Chamber of Commerce Christmas Light Parade is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, from West Roundbunch Road at 1st Baptist church to Bridge City Intermediate. Entry fee is one new unwrapped toy per person participating in the parade to be distributed to needy children by the Bridge City/Orangefield Ministerial Alliance.

Dec. 9

Toilet Paper Tea

Southeast Texas Hospice Toilet Paper Tea will be held Thursday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 912 W. Cherry Ave. in Orange. Help stock the shelves with items such as Dominion Forms gift cards, large plastic garbage bags, paper towels, Ziploc bags, toilet paper, Orange Stationer gift cards, Lysol wipes, hand sanitizer, light bulbs, dishwasher soap, cleaning supplies, and monetary donation. For more info call (409) 886-0622. Refreshments will be served.