Rev. Shirley Allen-Jenkins, originally of Orange, Texas currently residing in McKinney, Texas passed away on November 24, 2021 at the age of 78. She was born on December 9, 1942 to Daniel Jacob Allen and Marjorie Christine Deon in Orange, Texas. Rev. Jenkins was the oldest of 8 children.

Rev. Jenkins was an alumna of Lamar University earning a degree in Speech Language Pathology, and McNeese State University where she obtained a Master’s Degree in Education. She began employment with West Orange-Cove Consolidated ISD as a substitute teacher while working toward her Bachelor’s degree. She later advanced and became a Speech Language Pathologist with the district until her retirement. Shirley’s life was a demonstration and testament to her children and grandchildren; leading, by example, to work hard, and pursue higher education. While employed full time as a Speech Pathologist, she simultaneously worked toward obtaining higher education in ministry. Rev. Jenkins completed her theological studies at Gammon Theological Seminary and Southern Methodist University – Perkins School of Theology, where she earned a Masters of Divinity degree. She was a living example of self-sacrifice as she single-handedly made provisions for all her daughters to also attend college, and encouraged many others to do the same.

Shirley began a life of servanthood at an early age. She grew up and was reared at Salem United Methodist Church in Orange, Texas where she served faithfully in various positions. She trusted in her Lord and Savior wholeheartedly and desired to serve Him in a greater capacity. For more than three decades, Rev. Jenkins served in the Texas Annual Conference. Her first appointment was in June of 1987 and she retired in June of 2015. As an Ordained Minister in the United Methodist Church, Rev. Jenkins blessed several churches as a pastor applying her grace filled gifts of teaching. She also broke barriers as she was the first African American female Pastor to lead multicultural congregations at two of her appointments. Rev. Shirley Allen-Jenkins pastored at First UMC (Anahuac, TX); St. James UMC (Anahuac, TX); St. Paul UMC (Anahuac, TX); St. Paul UMC (Port Arthur, TX); First UMC (Beaumont, TX); Katy UMC (Katy, TX); Trinity East UMC (Houston, TX); Jones UMC (Houston, Tx); and Community of Love UMC (Angleton, TX).

She was involved in both civic and social organizations. Shirley was a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc and a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, an International Honorary Organization for Women Educators. She was also a previous member of the Orange Chapter of the NAACP.

Rev. Shirley Allen-Jenkins was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. Her rich unique legacy will live on through her daughters, Alysa Elliott-Wilson of Houston, Texas, Adana Elliott-Goodall and husband, Brian of Houston, Texas, Kristen Boisrond and husband, Pierre of McKinney, Texas, and Kami Jenkins of Houston, Texas and her grandchildren, Bryson A. Wilson, Cameron Wilson, Kelan Jenkins, Kennedy Wilson, Ayana Robinson, Aria Timmons, Noah Boisrond, and Jacob Boisrond; brother, Joseph Wilmer Robinson and wife, Louise of Orange, Texas; sisters, Thelma Woodrow and husband, James of Orange, Texas, Evon Robinson of College Station, Texas, Rochelle Allen of Beaumont, Texas, and Addie Allen of Beaumont, Texas; and numerous other loving family and friends.

Rev. Jenkins was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Jacob Allen; mother, Marjorie Robinson; brothers, Lanny Robinson and Harold Robinson, Sr.

Rev. Jenkins leaves a rich legacy of faith for her children and grandchildren. She greeted everyone with a beautiful smile and blessed others. Her life was full of generosity, kindness, and love towards others. She was honored to have baptized all 8 of her grandchildren. She considered her grandchildren her biggest blessing and continued to speak of them until her earthly summons to live with Jesus.

Rev. Shirley Allen-Jenkin’s life was celebrated and memorialized on Friday, November 26th from 1:00 pm-3:00 p.m by her children, grandchildren, and Godson, Jamal Robinson, at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in McKinney-Allen, TX.

The family of Rev. Shirley Allen-Jenkins would like to thank everyone who has offered condolences. A special thanks to her caregivers for the love, and grace that was shown to her. We would have loved the opportunity to share a celebration of her wonderful life with extended family, friends, and her former congregants; but instead, we honored our Mother’s final wishes and desires. Please continue to keep us in prayer as we are praying for all of you. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.