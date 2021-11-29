Global Extrusion Tooling Leader, Cloeren Inc., Donates $500,000 to Build Mechanical, Manufacturing, and Maintenance, or “Mechatronics” Program at LSCO

Lamar State College Orange (LSCO) announced Monday that Cloeren Incorporated (“Cloeren”), a global leader in supplying tooling for the plastics extrusion industry, has committed to donating over $500,000 toward the establishment of LSCO’s new Mechanical, Manufacturing, and Maintenance, or “Mechatronics”, Program. The donation includes an initial $300,000 worth of machinery, and $200,000 in scholarship funding over the next four years, to support area students who wish to study this field.

As part of this partnership, Cloeren will donate machinery such as a manual knee-type mill, a CNC mill, a CNC lathe, and other equipment that will serve as the basis of study for the program. The company has also committed resources such as steel for in-class project use, cutting tools, cutting fluids, and Cloeren staff to provide lectures and instruction for the program’s students.

Further, Cloeren has also committed to providing learning opportunities through part-time paid internships for LSCO students who are enrolled in the program. These students may also be considered for future employment at the company upon graduation.

“Cloeren is proud to make this educational investment in the Orange community. As a global mechatronics company, we see the need for a workforce that is well-educated and committed to the advancement of this field. This investment of time, money, and training into Lamar State College Orange will further ensure that our area is poised to support the growing workforce demand for mechatronics and ensure that LSCO will be a leader in training future workers in this space in partnership with Cloeren”, said Peter Cloeren, CEO of Cloeren Incorporated.

Additionally, one focus of the $200,000 set aside for scholarship funding will be to encourage gender diversity in the field by training more women to enter the male-dominated industry. “Certain areas of the mechatronics field are incorrectly stereotyped as male jobs. I believe women can make significant contributions in the field, particularly in the area of CNC machining, programing, and metrology”, said Cloeren.

“I believe there is a lot of talent in Southeast Texas that is either untapped or void of opportunity. I see our partnership with LSCO as an investment in our local community for those who may wish to better themselves and their careers; and to also support our nation’s ability to remain competitive in this increasingly global marketplace”, Cloeren said.

“We at Lamar State College Orange couldn’t be more thrilled and grateful to the generosity and vision of Pete Cloeren and the staff at Cloeren. This investment will be a game-changer for our campus in our ability to make our students competitive at a global level in the latest mechatronics industry trends. With Mr. Cloeren’s vision, commitment, and partnership, we hope our ‘Mechatronics’ Program will become the national leader in the education of the future workforce in this field,” said Dr. Johnson.

“I want to thank our Dean of Health, Workforce, and Technical Studies, Kristin Walker, and our Associate Dean of Technical Studies, Dr. Keith Jones, for initiating this partnership. This is an exciting day for LSCO, Orange, and for our nation’s workforce,” said Dr. Johnson.

The Mechatronics Program will begin accepting students in April 2022 for a Fall 2022 start. An information session about the new program will be held on campus on March 22, 2022. For more information on the program or to learn about enrolling, contact our Advising Team via email advising@lsco.edu, phone (409) 882-3340, or by visiting their office on the 3rd Floor of the Ron Lewis Building.

Cloeren Incorporated is a family-owned business headquartered in Orange, Texas. Cloeren is the global leader in the design and manufacture of extrusion tooling used to produce food, medical, and pharmaceutical packaging, personal care products, and other consumer goods. Cloeren operate facilities in Orange, TX; Marshall, TX; Eau Claire, WI; and Micheldorf, Austria; as well as service centers around the globe. In addition, Cloeren have recently ventured into the aerospace industry and are supplying custom made components to exacting tolerances for space flight out of its Orange, TX facilities.