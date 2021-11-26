Orange County marriage licenses issued 11.22-11.24.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of November 22 – November 24, 2021:
Eric Cude and Chassadi Decker
Ryan Rothenberger and Kira Rothenberger
Bo McDaniel and Katrina Phillips
Dillon Caldwell and Ashley Cole
Benjamin Lindsey and Makayla Medley
