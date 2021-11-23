Tammy Swindell nee Augustus passed away on November 18, 2021. Born on July 8, 1970 in Port Neches, TX the daughter of Jane Augustus, and brother to David Augustus both who have pre-deceased her. She is survived by her 16 year old son, Walker Swindell.

Tammy was the Educational Technician for the Sabine Neches River Soil and Water Division and entrenched in the community participating in Special Angels Rodeo, and Bridge City TR Booster Association and the Youth of Cowboy Church of Orange County. Tammy was a huge asset to 4H of Orange County. She volunteered many hours in Food & Nutrition, Robotics, Michael Hoke Outdoor Awareness Camp, Clover Camp, Cooking Camp and Sewing Camp. She was also a Club Manager for All Hearts 4H Club.

She was a board member on many 4H boards including Leadership Advisory Board, FCH H.O.P.E. Board, BLT Advisory Board and would step up and run concession stands for the Gun Shows. She also, recently returned to school to earn a BA in Behavioral Sciences.

One of her hobbies was making and selling Walker’s Way candies to help her support her son.

A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later time.