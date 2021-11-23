Gingerbread House Fun

Friends of the Orange Public Library is hosting a Gingerbread House Contest at the Orange Public Library from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Registration is a $20 donation, to cover the cost of materials, to the Friends of the Orange Public Library, per group, payable at the time of reservation. Each group may have a maximum of four members. Participants must be between 5 and 14 years of age. An adult must be present. Each group will receive all materials to make approximately one six-inch square gingerbread house. Reservations are limited to 12 groups. Gingerbread houses will remain at the library for judging by patrons through Dec. 11. Prizes will be awarded for most creative, most festive and overall favorite. For more information, call Orange Public Library at 409-883-1086.