Fill the Fire Truck campaign returns for 6th year

The City of Orange Fire Department will be hosting the 6th annual “Fill the Fire Truck Campaign” at Central Fire Station, located at 501 N. 7th Street. “The lobby of Central Fire Station houses a vintage fire truck. The truck represents firefighters of the past, their sacrifices, and a commitment to community service. In 2016, the vintage fire truck was able to serve the community once again and has collected more than 800 gifts in the past 5 years for families in need within the Orange Community,” says John Bilbo, City of Orange Fire Marshal.

Donations of new unwrapped toys will be accepted from November 19 through December 13 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. any day of the week. Gifts may be dropped off at any of the City of Orange fire stations:

Central Fire Station – 501 N. 7th St.,

Fire Station #2 – 1901 Allie Payne

Fire Station #3 – 1717 MLK Dr.

All donations will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations.

For additional information, contact Fire Marshal, John Bilbo or Fire Department Secretary, Mary Low at 409-883-1050.