A Holly Jolly Christmas Experience set for Dec. 12

Write this on your calendar and put a note on your phone and your refrigerator door. Send yourself a reminder through the mail if you have to, but whatever you do, don’t miss out on “A Holly Jolly Christmas Experience” on Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. at First Baptist – Orange located at 7637 MLK, Jr. Dr.

You will laugh uncontrollably and you may be wowed in one of those “how did he do that?” moments as Illusionist Jared Hall comes and entertains us with his version of spell-binding illusions. Maegan Hall, Jared’s wife, Puppeteer and amazing ventriloquist with Lifeway’s Gospel Project for Kids will also be here for what is sure to be an evening of fun, laughter and beautiful moments for your family at Christmastime.

The cost is $10 for adults (7th Grade and up) and $5 for children (4 years thru 6th Grade). What you will enjoy with Jared and Maegan is well-worth the ticket. But the night is just getting started. Following the amazing time inside, we will then move outside to a night of Christmas activities including delicious Hot Chocolate, S’mores, Christmas movies on the giant outdoor screen and lots more. You can decorate Christmas ornaments and enjoy a Live Nativity Scene all while hearing your favorite songs sung by Christmas Carolers.

Tickets are on sale now at fbco.org and at the church Mon-Thurs 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. -Noon.