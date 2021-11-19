Jefferson Theatre to Host the Lord of the Rings Trilogy to Celebrate the Film’s 30th Anniversary
To honor the end of its Anniversary Month, the Jefferson Theatre will show all three iconic Lord of the Rings movies to celebrate the film’s 30th Anniversary on Saturday, November 20 with doors opening at 10:00am.
- The Fellowship of the Ring 11:00am
- The Two Towers 2:30pm
- The Return of the King 6:00pm
Enjoy tacos and beverages by Tacos La Bamba from 11:00am to 3:00pm and Tolkien’s Lembas Bread and mimosas by McMorris Events starting at 3:00pm.
Tickets are $10 for all three films and can be purchased at the Beaumont Civic Center box office, the Jefferson Theatre one hour prior to door time, or online at Ticketmaster.com.
