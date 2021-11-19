Downtown Museum District hosts free, annual Holiday Tree Lighting

BEAUMONT, Texas — Welcome in the holiday season with the Art Museum of Southeast Texas (AMSET) and other area museums, attractions, and local businesses at the annual children’s Holiday Tree Lighting, 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, December 2. Santa Claus will light the tree promptly at 6 p.m. on the grounds of AMSET at 500 Main Street in Beaumont.

Children and their families will make ornaments for their trees at home and the downtown tree, send letters to the North Pole, enjoy holiday music, and much more. Decorate a cookie with the Beaumont Convention & Visitors Bureau (BCVB) and take a picture with Santa in a photo sled booth provided by Education First Credit Union. Activities and giveaways are provided by area museums and businesses.

Participating organizations include AMSET, Texas Energy Museum, McFaddin-Ward House, Beaumont Main Street, Southeast Texas Arts Council, Beaumont Convention & Visitors Bureau, Beaumont Heritage Society, Fire Museum of Texas, Dishman Art Museum, Downtown Beaumont Cultural Arts District and the Beaumont Children’s Museum. This event is sponsored by Education First Credit Union and the City of Beaumont.

The Holiday Tree Lighting is free and open to the public and has been a popular event for over 30 years. Free parking is available across the street at the Civic Center. For more information, call (409) 832-3432 or visit www.amset.org.