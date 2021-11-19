Community Calendar 11.20-11.28.21

Nov. 20

Turkey Giveaway

Orange First Church of the Nazarene is giving away turkeys from 9:30 a.m. until they are all gone on Saturday, Nov. 20 at the church located at 1950 MLK Jr Drive in Orange.

Thanksgiving Food Box Giveaway

The Salvation Army and Rotary International will host a Thanksgiving Food Box Giveaway starting at 8 a.m. till all food is gone on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at The Salvation Army located at 1950 MLK Drive in Orange. This is for Orange County residents only and one must show valid ID. Limit of two families per car.

Santa Claus!

Santa Claus will be at Odile’s Fine Flooring and Design from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 911 Green Ave. in Orange. Stop by for a DIY photo with Santa.

Christmas Bazaar

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will host a Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 at 945 West Roundbunch Road in Bridge City. Proceeds go to the church’s Music Program.

Autumn is Awesome Craft Fair

Ignite Christian Fellowship Vidor presents: Craft fair featuring vendors from around the Golden Triangle, food, raffle, and blood drive from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Harmony Baptist Church located at 4685 Hwy 12 in Vidor.

Nov. 28

Light Up Vidor

This year’s sixth annual Light Up Vidor will take place on November 28 at 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Eastgate Church at 290 South Street in Vidor, TX. Light Up Vidor has become a Southeast Texas tradition and a fun way to start out the holiday season. We would love to have you involved! The last six years have been a great success with an average of 4,000 attendees and over 40 vendors!