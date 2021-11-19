Community Briefs 11.20.21

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Christmas for Seniors

Stars of Gate City #57 is seeking donations to help make Christmas a little brighter for residents in a nursing home during the holidays. The group is in need of socks, nightgowns and pajamas. The items will be gifted to 60 women and 25 men residing in a local nursing home. All size nightgowns and/or pajamas appreciated. To make a donation, please drop off at The Orange Leader at 1008 Green Ave. in Orange. Deadline is Dec. 6, 2021.

Fishers of Men seeking donations

Fishers of Men provides over 250 backpacks of food per week to students of Vidor. For the week of Nov. 15 – Nov. 26, the drop off location is Remax Pro at 1091 North Main Street #103 in Vidor. Items needed include: individual cereals, individual oatmeal, Ramen noodles, Ravioli, Spaghetti Os, individual snacks, crackers, Gold Fish. For more information, call 409-783-0994.

Hospice Volunteers Needed

Southeast Texas Hospice is currently recruiting for new volunteers. Be part of making a difference for someone when they need it most. We need volunteers for companionship visits with our hospice patients and volunteers for crafts and office work.

Call the office (409)886-0622 or send a DM on Facebook for more questions or if you’re ready to get your training started.

Christmas Parade

Kiwanis Club of Orange, TX announced this year’s Christmas Parade is set for December 3.

Volunteers Needed

Friends of the Orange Train Depot is looking for volunteers. For more information, visit www.orangetxdepot.org or contact Office Manager Rose Simar at 409-330-1576

Mother’s Day Out Program

Registration for the North Orange Baptist Church Mother’s Day Out program is open! Fall registration has begun for preschool program at North Orange Baptist Church, 4775 N. 16th Street in Orange. Classes are Tuesday and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information or to enroll, contact Jan Manshack at 409-920-0149. Class sizes are limited so register as soon as possible.

The West as Home

Is Home where the heart is? The Stark Museum of Art explores the meaning of home in this exhibition “The West as Home,” which is on view through January 22, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday- Friday. Over 100 works of art and two videos present different aspects of the concept of home through the eyes of artists of the West. Sections on land, shelter, interior space, and family address how artists interpret their ideas of home. Reflecting on what the concept has meant for others can help us to define what home means to us today.

The. W.H. Stark House as Home

The W.H. Stark House as Home,” a companion exhibition to “The West as Home,” offers a peek into the past through belongings from William and Miriam Stark’s home and life together in Orange, Texas. The exhibit runs through January 22, 2022 and tours are available 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. As a living home everyday objects mixed with the latest technical gadgets and priceless antiques. The cases feature practical, sentimental, and sometimes curious items used by the Stark family and the staff over the 40 years William and Miriam lived in the Green Avenue home. Visitors are encouraged to consider what things in their homes make them a unique and dynamic place.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.