City of Orange to host Movie Night following parade

The City of Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau will host a family-friendly movie night on Friday, December 3, immediately following the Kiwanis Christmas Parade at the Riverfront Boardwalk and Pavilion.

This event will feature the film Elf beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m. Food and drink vendors will be available on site.

This community movie night is free to the public. No dogs or pets will be allowed at the Riverfront Boardwalk and Pavilion. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas and bring their own seating.

For additional information, contact the Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau at 409-883-1011 or visit the Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau Facebook page.