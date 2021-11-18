SETX Catholics celebrate important Feast Day & Family

The Diocese of Beaumont is hosting a Family Day Saturday, Nov. 20, on the grounds of St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica in downtown Beaumont celebrating getting Back to Better and the Catholic feast of Christ the King.

Guest speaker for the afternoon is Paul J. Kim, an international Catholic speaker, beatboxer and comedian.

The day begins with a procession through downtown at 10 am followed by prayer of blessing and ends with Bishop David Toups celebrating an outdoor Mass in front of St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica at 4 pm. In between will be games, activities, music, prayer, inspirational speakers and more!

At 11:30 lunch, games and activities begin. Participants are able to bring a picnic lunch or purchase food from the food trucks that will be selling items such as pork kabobs, sandwiches, nachos, cracklins, ice cream, snow cones and other foods.

Free games and activities will be available for the young and young at heart including face painting, arts and crafts, bean bag toss, gaga ball, corn hole, selfie stations and even a saint scavenger hunt!

Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the day!