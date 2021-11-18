Closed for Thanksgiving

The City of Orange will be celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26, 2021. City offices will be closed both days to allow our employees to spend time with their family and friends. As always, the City of Orange Police and Fire departments will be on duty keeping us safe.

Waste Management will NOT have pick up on Thursday, November 25. Thursday’s route will be serviced on Friday, and Friday’s route will be serviced on Saturday. Regular service will resume on Monday.

The City of Orange would like to thank you for being a part of our community.