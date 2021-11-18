Christmas in the Park
A ‘Reverse Santa’ will be held at Christmas in the Park from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at 150 Parkside Drive in Bridge City. Santa will be making a stop to take photos with children of all ages. Santa is asking each child bring a new unwrapped toy that he can give to another family in need. Ion exchange for the toy, Santa will take photos and requests for gifts.
