Seven Orangefield students earn positions on Region 10 ATSSB All-Region Band

On Saturday, November 13th, Orangefield Junior High had 21 students travel to Hardin-Jefferson High School to audition for the Region 10 ATSSB All-Region Band. This was the first contest held in person in 2 years! Of those 21 students, seven earned spots in the band and one student earned an alternate spot to the band! The students who made the band are Ella Welch 10th chair Flute, Mia Hernandez 24th Chair Clarinet, Evan Pinkston 1st Chair Tenor Saxophone (2nd year in a row), Avy Campbell 2nd Chair Tenor Saxophone, Kennedy Watson 6th Chair Trumpet, Layne Elyas 14th Chair Trumpet, Kaidan McMullan 5th Chair Trombone, and Mason Fitts 2nd Alternate on Tuba. Two of our students auditioned on two instruments each: Evan Pinkston and Avy Campbell. Evan Pinkston placed 1st on Tenor and Bari Saxophone, and Avy Campbell placed 2nd on Alto and Tenor Saxophone. Both students chose to take their chairs in the Tenor Saxophone section when given the choice. We would like to congratulate all our students who auditioned.

Students Pictured:

7th graders: Mia Hernandez, Rebekah Harris, Autin Smith, Khloe LeBlanc, Corey Thomas, Aiden Hallmark, Avy Campbell, and Mason Fitts

8th graders: Ella Welch, Layne Elyas, William Crosby, Julian McAllister-Asevedo, Devan Eason, Brynna Newman, Addison Shaffer, McKinley Cain, Kaidan McMullan, Kennedy Watson, and Jackson Droddy