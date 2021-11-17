Community Calendar 11.18- 11.20.21

Nov. 18

Wine Down with Rotary

Meet Orange Rotary during Wine Down with Rotary at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 18 at Free State Cellars. A great opportunity to find out more about Rotary and what they do for the community.

NAACP Monthly General Meeting

NAACP Orange Branch Members are invited to the NAACP Monthly General Meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2021. Members can join on-line or via phone. The Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88385054952. The dial-in information is (346) 248-7799, Meeting ID 883 8505 4952#

Nov. 19

BBQ, Ribs or Fish Fundraiser Dinners

A BBQ, Ribs or Fish Fundraiser will be held from 9 a.m. until sold out, on Friday, November 19 at 110 Amaryllis Ave. in Orange. Pick your entrée, leg quarter and link or three pieces fried or baked catfish or ribs. Sides are dirty rice, green beans, potato salad, bread, cake and a drink. Dinners are $10 each. Bake fish is an option if ordered by 9 a.m. Friday. For more information or to preorder, contact Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.

Nov. 20

Thanksgiving Food Box Giveaway

The Salvation Army and Rotary International will host a Thanksgiving Food Box Giveaway starting at 8 a.m. till all food is gone on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at The Salvation Army located at 1950 MLK Drive in Orange. This is for Orange County residents only and one must show valid ID. Limit of two families per car.

Autumn is Awesome Craft Fair

Ignite Christian Fellowship Vidor presents: Craft fair featuring vendors from around the Golden Triangle, food, raffle, and blood drive from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Harmony Baptist Church located at 4685 Hwy 12 in Vidor.