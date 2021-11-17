Christmas for Seniors

Stars of Gate City #57 is seeking donations to help make Christmas a little brighter for residents in a nursing home during the holidays. The group is in need of socks, nightgowns and pajamas. The items will be gifted to 60 women and 25 men residing in a local nursing home. All size nightgowns and/or pajamas appreciated. To make a donation, please drop off at The Orange Leader at 1008 Green Ave. in Orange. Deadline is Dec. 6, 2021.