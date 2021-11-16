Orange County marriage licenses issued 11.8-11.12.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of November 8 – November 12, 2021:
Ryan M. Anderson and Kristy D. Kramer
Jacob W. Dalton and Lauren P. Ledoux
James R. Dickson, Jr. and Tammy M. Kelley
Joshua L. Battles and Chatana D. Thibodeaux
Chet R. Menefee and Heather M. Dyson
Adrian D. Sipsey and Marisol Guerra
Tramaine D. Collins and Britney D. Brown
Kyle J. Mouton and Jessica D. Baddogor
Jeremy J. Bodine and Glenda N. Goodwin
