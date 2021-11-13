November 13, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: Cooking for the holidays

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:09 am Saturday, November 13, 2021

Crowds flocked to the 3rd Annual Taste of the Holidays event hosted by Orange County Disaster Rebuild on Thursday night at the OC Expo Center in Orange. There was something for everyone with several vendors sharing samples of their menus as live music was provided. An event quickly becoming a tradition for kicking off the holiday festivities in Orange County.

