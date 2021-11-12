Community Calendar 11.13-11.20.21

Nov. 13

Drive By Prayer

One Soul at a Time Outreach Ministry will host a Drive-By Prayer event from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 13 in Kroger’s parking lot on 16th Street in Orange. Anyone in need of prayer is welcome to stop by and the organization will prayer with and for you.

Nov. 18

Wine Down with Rotary

Meet Orange Rotary during Wine Down with Rotary at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 18 at Free State Cellars. A great opportunity to find out more about Rotary and what they do for the community.

NAACP Monthly General Meeting

NAACP Orange Branch Members are invited to the NAACP Monthly General Meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2021. Members can join on-line or via phone. The Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88385054952. The dial-in information is (346) 248-7799, Meeting ID 883 8505 4952#

Nov. 20

Thanksgiving Food Box Giveaway

The Salvation Army and Rotary International will host a Thanksgiving Food Box Giveaway starting at 8 a.m. till all food is gone on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at The Salvation Army located at 1950 MLK Drive in Orange. This is for Orange County residents only and one must show valid ID. Limit of two families per car.

Autumn is Awesome Craft Fair

Ignite Christian Fellowship Vidor presents: Craft fair featuring vendors from around the Golden Triangle, food, raffle, and blood drive from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Harmony Baptist Church located at 4685 Hwy 12 in Vidor.