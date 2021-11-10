November 10, 2021

NAACP Monthly General Meeting

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:43 am Wednesday, November 10, 2021

NAACP Orange Branch Members are invited to the NAACP Monthly General Meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2021. Members can join on-line or via phone.  The Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88385054952.  The dial-in information is (346) 248-7799, Meeting ID  883 8505 4952#

 

