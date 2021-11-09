Orange County marriage licenses issued 11.1-11.5.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of November 1 – November 5, 2021:
Colby J. Morvant and Jessica R. Mayo
Justin P. Kelley and Mallory R. White
Dennis J. Lindsey and Judith E. Fields
Gregory E. Davidson and Darla M. Green
Christopher Brown and Abigail Salce
Katelyn S. Broesche and Jenna N. Lafley
Kent A. Michael and Emmi E. Lummus
Ira M. Brewer, II and Teresa A. Slabaugh
Sean M. Johnson and Hailey B. Hoke
Tiffany A. Spell and Brittany A. Jones
