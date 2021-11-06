WOCCISD Trustee participates in Leadership Program

To The Leader

LaTricia Stroud trustee from West Orange-Cove CISD joined 35 other school board members from across Texas September 24-26 at the kickoff session of the Leadership TASB class of 2022. Selected by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), the group is participating in a yearlong education leadership study program. These trustees represent school districts of all sizes, with student populations of 254 to 227,904. Participants who complete all required elements of the study will graduate next year by earning Master Trustee status. This is the highest designation recognized by TASB. Meeting in conjunction with the Texas Association of School Administrators|TASB Convention in Dallas, the trustees heard featured speaker Peter DeLisle. A recognized authority on leadership training, DeLisle focused on characteristics of effective leadership and team building. Board members also received training at Convention sessions and attended the TASB Delegate Assembly, the Association’s annual business meeting.

Other Leadership TASB sessions are scheduled for Austin, November 11-13; Corpus Christi, February 10-12; Longview, April 28-30; and Fort Worth, June 30-July 1. Each session has a unique theme that builds on the previous session and features nationally recognized experts in the fields of leadership development and education. Teams also work throughout the year on extended learning assignments between meetings. Created in 1993, Leadership TASB has more than 800 graduates to date.

TASB is a voluntary, nonprofit association established in 1949 to serve local Texas school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they represent serve more than 5.4 million public school students.