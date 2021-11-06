November 6, 2021

Photo courtesy of Orangefield High School

Orangefield High School Student Council Members Attend Fall Convention

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 6, 2021

On Monday, OHS Student Council officers and members attended the 2021 District 17 Fall Convention at Ford Park. Students started off participating in ice breakers followed by a presentation by speaker Jared Scott who motivates students to be the difference on campus and in life.  Students then participated in table talks where they exchanged ideas with other student councils in the district.

 

