Oliver Keith Havens, 90, passed away on November 1, 2021, in Groves, Texas. Oliver was born March 19, 1931, in Oakdale, LA, to Oliver Keith Havens, Sr. and Ada A. Havens, was raised in Kinder, LA and resided in Vinton, LA for 50 years. He was retired from DuPont Sabine River Works in Orange, Texas after 42 yeas service as a senior technician. Oliver was a member of Welsh Memorial United Methodist Church of Vinton, LA and a past retired Master Mason at Lodge 364 in Vinton, LA.

Oliver is survived by three sons, Gregory Havens and wife Ruth of Spring, TX, Gary Havens and wife Libby of Vinton, LA and Douglas Havens and wife Lisa of Bridge City, TX; one daughter, Kay Kuziv and husband Sean of The Woodlands, TX’ one daughter-in-law, Jo Havens of Shady Shores, TX; nine grandchildren, Gregory Havens, II and wife, Dahlia of Austin, TX, Laura Robinson and husband Johnny of Orange TX, Amanda Britnell and husband Brad of Orange, TX, Jessica Finley and husband Roy of Sulphur, LA, Darrin Havens of Lumberton, TX, Andrew Havens of Bridge City, TX, Daniel Havens of Shady Shores, TX, Paul Havens and wife Kristen of Irving, TX and Kimberly Deville of Houston, TX; and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of nearly 67 years, Kay Charlotte Plant Havens; one son, Phillip B. Havens; sisters, Marganel McManus, Colleen Jacques and Mildred Hebert.

Services for Oliver will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 11 AM at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 10 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery in Dry Creek, LA.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Oliver’s name.

The family would like to thank Stonebridge Assisted Living and Memory Care Unit in Sulphur for their excellent care of Dad for three years as well as his recent care at Oak Grove Nursing Home in Groves, TX.

