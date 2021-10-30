Pet of the Week – Red
Meet Red. He’s patiently waiting for his forever hooman. He will be your best bud, your ride-or-die, and your loyal companion for years to come. Look at those big, brown eyes and that sweet smile. Please consider fostering or adopting Red. He’s ready to meet you at the West Orange Animal Shelter. Call today at 409-883-3468.
You Might Like
Pet of the Week – Meet Billy Boy
Meet Billy Boy! He’s a lovable pup who is ready for playtime and walks, as well as naps and Netflix. Billy... read more