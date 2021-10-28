Trunk or Treats – North Orange Baptist Church

North Orange Baptist Church, 4775 N 16th Street in Orange, is having its annual Trunk or Treat event Sunday in a different way. After worship services Sunday at noon, it will host a hot dog lunch after which the fun begins.

There be a pumpkin drop, pumpkin and cake walks, an axe throw and more. The Trunk or Treat will follow with vehicle trunks loads of candy. The event concludes at 2 p.m. but it’s not all.

Go trick or treating at a “Stranger Treats” home near you. Connect with neighbors and get lots of candy while being the “light” of Jesus in our community. The church will provide a list of homes at the Trunk or Treat events.