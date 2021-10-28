Oaks Historic District Neighborhood Association introduces Homes for the Holidays

Beaumont, Texas — The Oaks Historic District Neighborhood Association is excited to host its first-ever Homes for the Holidays open house event on Sunday, December 12, 2021, between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Homes for the Holidays, your key to the holiday season, will feature four historic homes within the district, decked out for the holidays. Chambers House Museum and the McFaddin-Ward House Museum will host their own free open houses on the same day between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. to encourage a full experience of what the Oaks has to offer.

Homes for the Holidays Info:

Tour four 100-year-old historic homes: 2380 Long, 2405 Ashley, 2490 Ashley, and 2550 Long • Begin the experience with photo opportunities, music, and other surprises

Tickets go on sale 11/01 at Chambers House Museum & McFaddin-Ward House Visitor Center • Online tickets available 11/01 at theoakshomesfortheholidays.eventbrite.com

Board member and featured homeowner, Weldene Smith, said, “We are delighted to be invited to open our home to share the joys we know living in The Oaks. Our grandchildren know Christmas will be fanciful and fun in our home, and we look forward to sharing that spirit with everyone else.” The event will showcase the neighborhood and raise money for worthy projects, which, in the past, have included the Ida Reed Dog Park, sponsorship of the City of Beaumont’s Dogtoberfest, an annual scholarship for local college students, the art bike racks along Calder, and several Little Free Libraries, among others.

The Oaks Historic District is the largest historic district in Texas, and is home to both the Chambers House Museum and the McFaddin-Ward House Museum. The Oaks Historic District Neighborhood Association is a 501(c)(3), non-profit organization that exists for the purpose of maintaining and improving the quality of life within the neighborhood while also recognizing and enhancing its historical and cultural importance to the city of Beaumont.