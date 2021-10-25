Today is Oct. 25

World Opera Day

World Opera Day is celebrated on 25 October, the birthday of Georges Bizet and Johann Strauss II, composers of possibly the world’s most famous opera and operetta. It is a day when opera companies, along with artists, opera lovers and opera professionals may show and celebrate the value of the art form.

This edition of World Opera Day will take place in a challenging context as theatres around the world resume activity. Former production models have been challenged and many have invested thought and time in re-inventing. Opera companies are re-opening with new ambitions.

National Greasy Foods Day

Although not the healthiest of choices, every once in a while, it is okay to enjoy some greasy food. From fried chicken, pizza, nachos, and french fries to bacon and hash brown potatoes, we all like a treat in our regular diet.

Greasy foods can be prepared with healthier oils and with much less than average amounts of oil used when cooking, making them much healthier choices.

International Artist’s Day

International Artists Day honors those creative souls that will leave a record of today for the future that can’t be captured in history books. The anguish and joy of the human soul is portrayed through the haunting tones of a melody, the violence and fury caught in a photograph, or the serene gaze of a statue staring off into eternity.

International Artist Day has been created so that we can celebrate the incredible world of art and all of the amazing and creative work that artists around the world carry out. We should all take a moment to reflect on the incredible impact that art has had on us and the world around us. This does not only relate to paintings. After all, there are so many different forms of art, ranging from sculpture to drawing.

It takes a special type of person to be an artist. This is a person that thinks outside of the box. An artist is naturally creative and they usually see things from a different perspective. The work that they produce is outstanding, and for those of us who don’t have a creative bone in our bodies, we can really appreciate their talents!

**

Abigail Smith was a feisty, self-taught intellectual — who could also be considered America’s first suffragette. She married John Adams on October 25, 1764. Adams became the country’s second president. The two were Federalists and abolitionists; she was an attentive, devoted wife, but Abigail was no mouse. She spoke her opinions, regardless of the male-centric time during which she lived.

In a variety of letters to her husband, Abigail expressed her thoughts about the role of women in society. When John Adams ascended to the presidency in 1797, she wrote:

“All men would be tyrants if they could” and warned her husband of the consequences of ignoring the wants and needs of women as new laws are enacted. “If particular care and attention is not paid to the Ladies, we are determined to foment a rebellion and will not hold ourselves bound by any laws in which we have no voice, or Representation.”