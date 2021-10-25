Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation launches Jerky Jackpot fundraiser

Hundreds of counties across Texas stand to benefit as the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation is currently focused on an ambitious fundraiser termed the Texas 4-H Jerky Jackpot, a delicious project designed to funnel dollars directly into county 4-H youth programs. The fundraiser will feature Bob Tallman’s Authentic Cowboy Beef Jerky, an artisan brand of hand-cut beef jerky made strictly from U.S., ranch-raised beef. By selling only 5 bags, each 4-Her will be the force behind thousands of dollars being poured into their county’s coffers.

Through this initiative, programs that teach leadership, life skills and the value of responsibility to tens of thousands of youths across Texas’s 254 counties will be bolstered with much-needed funds targeted to each county.

“The Texas 4H Youth Development Foundation is excited about the potential revenues that will be generated from the “Jerky Jackpot” fund raiser through its relationship with Bobby T’s Jerky,” said David White, Foundation CEO. “Every county 4H program in Texas stands to gain critically needed funds to continue providing life skill and educational curriculums and activities to thousands of Texas youth.”

Texas rancher and 12-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Announcer of the Year, Bob Tallman, has a long history with 4-H, having been a member as a youth in Winnemucca, Nevada.

“The programs 4-H provided during my younger years helped guide me to the career I have today, teaching me that it was possible to follow my dreams,” said Tallman. “I’ve been a Texan for more than 40 years now and it’s been a true honor for me to serve as a spokesperson for a program that provides real impact for kids from rural settings all the way to urban neighborhoods. I’ve seen how badly needed funding is for many of these counties and I am thrilled to be a part of the support the Foundation will be able to offer.”

Supporting the fundraiser is easy. Go to Texas4HFoundation.org, purchase product and have jerky shipped to your doorstep or order as a gift. Buyers will also be able to select the county they wish to support, as well as name the 4-H member who encouraged them to buy. 4-H members will be eligible to receive prizes ranging from 4-H t-shirts and caps to Apple iPad and IPod products to an all-expense paid trip for themselves and two adults to the 2021 National Finals Rodeo as Bob Tallman’s guest.

White also commended Fort Worth-based Balcom Agency for its contribution in developing the materials used to promote the fundraiser.

“Having Balcom Agency provide their expertise to the marketing of this fundraiser has been nothing short of incredible,” said White. “Rarely has 4-H had such professional and compelling tools to work with in sharing its goals with the people of Texas.”

The Texas Jerky Jackpot fundraiser will take place through November 30. To make a purchase and support your local county, go to Texas4HFoundation.org to learn more.