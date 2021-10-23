October 23, 2021

Photo courtesy of Lacey Hale

Pet of the Week – Meet Billy Boy

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:16 am Saturday, October 23, 2021

Meet Billy Boy! He’s a lovable pup who is ready for playtime and walks, as well as naps and Netflix.  Billy Boy is a mixed-breed terrier with the most adorable ears, and he is waiting to be your loyal companion.  Please consider adopting or fostering him.  He is located at the West Orange Animal Shelter.  409.883.3468.

 

