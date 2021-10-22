Community Calendar 10.23-10.28.21

Oct. 23

Electronic Waste Collection

Keep Orange County Beautiful is hosting an E-Waste Collection Day from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 23 at the Orange Baptist Hospital parking lot located at 608 Strickland Drive in Orange. E-Waste to be collected that day will include computers and laptops, hard drives, monitors, printers, power cords, cell phones, tablets, fax, scanners, UPS, batteries, electric appliances, TVs.

5th Annual Ghost Walk

The Heritage House of Orange County will present the 5th Annual Ghost Walk taking place at 905 W. Division in Orange on Saturday October 23, 2021 from 4:30 – 6:30 pm. Featuring talent from our area school districts, come downtown and learn about the ghostly past of Orange County. Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12 years old. Members of the Heritage House Museum of Orange County are free.

Haunted Woods Presented by Deweyville Class of 2023

The Deweyville Junior Class presents the most terrifying walk of your life! Join us on October 23 from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. for The Haunted Woods. Do you have what it takes? Parking for The Haunted Woods is available at the Orange Appraisal District (9157 I-10 Orange, TX 77630) and Old First Orange Baptist Church (7925 I-10 Orange, TX 77630). Transportation to The Haunted Woods will be provided via hayride. Entry is $5 and concessions will be available. Come out, eat dinner, and have a scary good time for a good cause! This event is cash only!

Halloween Dance

David Burnham & Texas Thunder will be at the Orange VFW Post 2775, on State Hwy. 87, one mile north on Interstate 10, on Saturday, Oct. 23. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the band starts at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 per person at the door. There is a costume Contest and refreshments will be available.

Oct. 28

Together Thursday Concert

Kin Faux will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, Orange Riverside Pavilion located at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange. The free outdoor concert is through a partnership between Dow and United Way of Orange County. Food truck and outdoor games will also be available.