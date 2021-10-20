Today is Oct. 20

Sukkot

Sukkot is both a historical and agricultural holiday. This is because it celebrates the 40 year period when Jewish people wandered across the desert after leaving Egypt when God told Moses to make the people build booths out of palm branches and tree boughs, and live in them for seven days. Sukkot is also an agricultural holiday because it is a harvest festival, where people celebrate the bounty of the Earth. This is why Sukkot is also known by some as the Festival of Ingathering.

Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day

Volunteer for a Chamber of Commerce event. Give a shout-out to your local Chamber of Commerce and how they benefit your community. While you’re at it, be sure to use #SupportYourLocalChamberOfCommerce to post on social media.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has been in existence since 1912. President William Howard Taft first brought the concept for an organization that would represent the concerns of U.S. businesses in an address before Congress in December of 1911.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce offers numerous programs both nationally and internationally in support of businesses. Whether they’re raising awareness of regulations, setting initiatives, or campaigning for better markets, the Chamber provides support to the communities they serve. Additionally, they provide outstanding resources for startups, online businesses, and those looking to advance their business outlook worldwide.

International Sloth Day

International Sloth Day is held every year on October 20th. You don’t have to be in too big of a hurry to celebrate these slow-moving mammals.

International Sloth Day was created by AIUNAU, a non-profit foundation dedicated to protecting all forms of wildlife. The AIUNAU members in Columbia have been working with sloths since 1996, as they became appalled to find out how many sloths every year were being killed by cars or power lines, and how many other were being captured to be made into household pets.

Once they rescue a sloth, they nurse it back to health, and then proceed to release it back into the wild, where it belongs. International Sloth Day was established in November 2010 as a way of helping people get to know a little more about these shy, quiet creatures that are known for their tenderness for one another and keep them from going entirely extinct, as several species of sloth have already.

What is gluten?

Gluten-free foods are now more widely available than ever before, but unless they adhere to gluten-free diets, consumers may not know just what gluten is and why some people need to avoid it. According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, gluten is the general name for the proteins found in wheat, rye, barley, and the hybrid grain triticale, which is produced by crossing wheat and rye. Many foods and beverages, including breads, soups, beer, and cereals, contain gluten. However, the CDF notes that many foods also are naturally gluten-free. What’s more, many naturally gluten-free foods are very nutritious. These foods include fruits, vegetables, fish and seafood, dairy, beans, legumes, and nuts. And while it may seem as though people advised to avoid gluten must therefore remove grains and other starches from their diets, that’s not the case. In fact, the CDF lists a number of naturally gluten-free grains and starch-containing foods on its website (www.celiac.org). For example, rice, cassava, corn, soy, potato, quinoa, nut flours, and millet are just a handful of the naturally gluten-free grains and starches that people who must avoid gluten can eat without fear of aggravating their conditions.