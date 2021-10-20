EAT-A-BUG with AMSET at Fall Family Arts Day, Oct. 23

To The Leader

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Art Museum of Southeast Texas (AMSET) presents its popular “Eat

a Bug!” Free Family Arts Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021. AMSET is

participating in Saturday’s Museum Madness Weekend festivities along with McFaddin-Ward House, Texas Energy Museum, Bill Clark Bugsperts, Beaumont Children’s Museum, and the Edison Museum.

Families are invited to celebrate Halloween and Day of the Dead by decorating sugar skulls and enjoying a variety of exciting art activities. The event will be outdoors weather permitting.

Art activities will correlate with AMSET’s current exhibitions, COLLECTING A MASTER:

Carlomagno Pedro Martínez on view through March 12, 2023 and FROM HERE TO THE AFTERLIFE: Folk

Art from the Permanent Collection which is on view through December 5, 2021 in the main galleries.

Children and their families will create unique artwork such as Sugar Skulls, Halloween Wearables, Xmeah Tactile Textured Creations, God’s Eyes and Clay Skulls! These art activities help establish an understanding and connection with the many techniques used to create the art work in AMSET’s main galleries as it relates to Mexican Folk Art and Folk Art from the United States.

Children are encouraged to come dressed in their best costumes for a chance to win prizes and in the spirit of Halloween eat an edible cricket. Complimentary cookies and punch will be provided. A concession stand serving ballpark-style food will also be available. Throughout the day, AMSET will draw winners for baskets of art supplies.

Admission to this event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit amset.org or

call (409) 832-3432.